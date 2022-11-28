NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $194,159.79 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.73. 6,463,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.