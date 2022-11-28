Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance

Shares of NTTYY remained flat at $27.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 121,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.