Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.3 %
Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $44.24.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
