Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.3 %

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.