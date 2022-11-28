Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup cut their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Noah Stock Up 0.3 %

Noah stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

