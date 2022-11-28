Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup cut their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Noah Stock Up 0.3 %
Noah stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
