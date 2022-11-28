Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Buys $10,638.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman bought 19,700 shares of Nogin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,971.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Huberman purchased 20,500 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Huberman purchased 21,450 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.50.
Nogin Price Performance
NOGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. Nogin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $11.51.
Institutional Trading of Nogin
About Nogin
Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nogin (NOGN)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.