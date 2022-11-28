Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Buys $10,638.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman bought 19,700 shares of Nogin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,971.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Huberman purchased 20,500 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Huberman purchased 21,450 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.50.

Nogin Price Performance

NOGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93. Nogin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

About Nogin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nogin stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nogin, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 847,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.97% of Nogin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.

