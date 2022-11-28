Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

