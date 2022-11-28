NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.