NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.