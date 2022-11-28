Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up approximately 3.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Nova worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nova by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 8,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 150,776 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NVMI traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.55. 466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

