Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.00. Novonix shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the second quarter worth about $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

