Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Lynne Saint Acquires 7,631 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Lynne Saint bought 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.05 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of A$46,129.40 ($30,549.27).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nufarm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Nufarm’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

