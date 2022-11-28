Numeraire Market Capitalization Achieves $65.38 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.10 or 0.00068419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $65.38 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00484542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.60 or 0.29468634 BTC.
About Numeraire
Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
