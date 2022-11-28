Numeraire Price Tops $11.10 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $11.10 or 0.00068419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and $2.82 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Numeraire Token Profile
Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.
Numeraire Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.
