Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the October 31st total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,879,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 432,502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.90.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.