Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $257.98 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $257.98 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.25 or 0.07221739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04468147 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $23,053,494.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

