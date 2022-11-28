Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Oatly Group Company Profile

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 1.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 1.58 and a 1-year high of 10.23.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.