Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
