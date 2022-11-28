OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One OKB token can currently be bought for $20.45 or 0.00126368 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $14.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07668192 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00479576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.57 or 0.29170071 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.