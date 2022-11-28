Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) vs. Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Head to Head Contrast

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Standard BioTools’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 27.63 -$38.34 million ($0.22) -100.14 Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.79 -$59.24 million ($2.30) -0.57

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -20.89% -6.11% -5.34% Standard BioTools -163.64% -2,049.96% -24.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Risk and Volatility

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Standard BioTools on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

