Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 42.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,719. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.