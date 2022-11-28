OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.42

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 9681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
OPKO Health Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
