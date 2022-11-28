Oppenheimer Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $10.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
GANX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.