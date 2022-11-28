Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OPXS remained flat at $3.00 on Monday. 5,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.29. Optex Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.11.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter units, laser filter interface, optical assemblies, day windows, binoculars, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

