Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Optex Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OPXS remained flat at $3.00 on Monday. 5,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.29. Optex Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.11.
About Optex Systems
