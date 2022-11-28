OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.7 %

OptimumBank Company Profile

Shares of OPHC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.