Orbler (ORBR) Trading 38.3% Higher This Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $15.31 or 0.00095033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $906,114.91 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

