Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $54.80 million and $1.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,246.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010534 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00236505 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07788347 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,856,511.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

