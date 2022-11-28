Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 192505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
