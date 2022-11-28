Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 192505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Insider Activity

Osisko Metals Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,195,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,795,532.03. Insiders acquired 802,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,890 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Featured Stories

