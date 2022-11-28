Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

