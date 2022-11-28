PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACWP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

About PacWest Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.