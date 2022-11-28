Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 160643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
