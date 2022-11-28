Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 160643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

