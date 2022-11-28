Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.92 million and $2.39 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002048 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013499 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
