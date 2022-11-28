PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $75.41

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.41, but opened at $72.01. PDC Energy shares last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 711 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

