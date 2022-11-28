Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.95

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.05) to GBX 900 ($10.64) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.53) to GBX 998 ($11.80) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $989.71.
Pearson Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
