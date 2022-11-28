Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.95

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.05) to GBX 900 ($10.64) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.53) to GBX 998 ($11.80) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $989.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

