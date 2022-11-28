PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.59. 25,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

