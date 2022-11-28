PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.