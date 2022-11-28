Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.50) to GBX 1,117 ($13.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($41.50) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,268.43.

PSMMY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

