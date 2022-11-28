Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.