Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

