Philcoin (PHL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,954.55

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $35,954.55 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

