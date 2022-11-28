Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 5,565.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $807,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBAX stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

