Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 930,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630,998 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of PBAXW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

