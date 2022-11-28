PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 75,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,626. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.