Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $284.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $676.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

