Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,938,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,834,000 after purchasing an additional 557,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

