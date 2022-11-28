Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 60.4% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. 184,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

