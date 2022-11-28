Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $71.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

