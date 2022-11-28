Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $63.33 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $63.33 million and $83,549.94 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00242411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00088497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,728,031 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.