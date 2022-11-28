POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Down 82.0% in November

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

POET Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

POET Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POET shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POET Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in POET Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Stories

