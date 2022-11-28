Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 11,000.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POAHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,910. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POAHY. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($132.65) to €134.00 ($136.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

