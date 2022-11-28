Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSPC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the first quarter worth $3,521,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,302. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

