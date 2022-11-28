PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of PPJE stock remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 279,170,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214,082. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (PPJE)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.