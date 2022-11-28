PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of PPJE stock remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 279,170,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214,082. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

