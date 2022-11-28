Presearch (PRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,919.28

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $61,919.28 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

